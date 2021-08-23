Madhya Pradesh: Nagda to get Central School soon

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): The Festival of Raksha Bandhan has brought good news for the locals here as Nagda is all set to get a Central School soon.

With the efforts of Governor of Karnataka, Dr Thawarchand Gehlot a proposal to start school by selecting a school building temporarily has been sent.

On the instructions of Dr Gehlot, Sneh’s founder Pankaj Maru has been coordinating with various departments. He said that Dr Gehlot and MP Firojiya have been trying continuously for this school.

The proposal to select a temporary building until the land selection and construction of the school has been sent to the Union government.

Dr Gehlot has also written to the Union government to expedite action in this regard. Dr Gehlot’s private secretary is in receipt of a letter by Joint Commissioner of KVS Priya Thakur that mentions that proposal to open a Central School in Nagda’s has been included in the list of feasible proposals.

In the upcoming meet of the Objection Law Committee, the proposal tabled for implementation.

Ex-MLA Lal Singh Ranawat, Dilip Singh Shekhawat, Shobha Yadav, Rajendra Awana and others expressed gratitude to Dr Gehlot and MP Firojia.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: MLA inspects damage of soybean crop barefoot

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:26 AM IST