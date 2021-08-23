Madhya Pradesh: MLA inspects damage of soybean crop barefoot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot MLA Manoj Chawla is touring Assembly constituency to gauge the extent of yellow mosaic disease infestation in soybean crops.

Amid heavy rain he visited farms barefeet on Saturday. For over a month, Chawla is continuously attracting the attention of the government and administration regarding the infestation of yellow mosaic in soybean crops.

He and large number of farmers submitted a memorandum on April 14. The memo regarding the damage to the soybean crops was addressed to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and handed over to SDM Alot.

Chawla said, “The state government has become absolutely apathetic to the crisis being faced by the farmers, they have left the farmers to fend for themselves.

With the same speed with which it brought down the Congress government- the state government should conduct surveys and compensate the farmers.

Neither the officials of the revenue nor of the agriculture departments are surveying the crops nor are they giving any assurance.

The patwaris are on strike for their reasonable demands and their demands are deliberately not being accepted so that the survey does not take place.

For survey on Saturday, SDO agriculture NK Chhari, Block agriculture officer BRS Chandrawat, along with MLA Chawla toured Richha, Minawada, Kasari Chouhan, Gurukhedi, Kharwa Kala, Karmadi, Sherpur Buzurg, Pipliya Tukhar, Kammakhedi and Napakheda.

Government officials including RS Chandrawat, Rural agriculture extension officer Rajesh Solanki, Tehsildar Swati Tiwari and Tal RI were also present.

PCC member Santosh Paliwal, Kharwa Block President Ramesh Kumawat and other Congress members and farmers were present.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Interstate buses pose risk of Covid spread

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:22 AM IST