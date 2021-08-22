Madhya Pradesh: Interstate buses pose risk of Covid spread

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the apathy of the administration and carelessness of commuters, Covid-19 may hit the area again as inter-state video coach buses continue to ply via Rajpur.

The locals here are concerned as the video coach buses bypass the highway and travel via Rajpur, Palsud and Julwania.

These buses stop at the city to pick and drop passengers so the fear of Covid spread looms large in the area, said a local. The administration is in deep slumber and has turned a blind eye to the whole situation, he added.

Even as the whole racket is flourishing right under the nose of the district administration it prefers to remain mum and no action is being taken against these buses, said a local.

Around 250 to 300 buses ply in the area daily, said a source. Complaints were also made by the local TV channel and other people in this regard on Tuesday too, but no attention has been paid to this. Minister Incharge Hardeep Singh Dung also gave assurance to look into the matter when he was intimated of this situation, but nothing has been done so far.

Due to the pandemic, the Chief Minister had banned the buses coming from Maharashtra, but the movement of buses continued uninterrupted from Rajpur. Many people have become victims of Covid-19 due to this negligence. The infection may spread again, if the administration doesn’t do anything soon, a local said on the condition of anonymity.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 11:40 PM IST