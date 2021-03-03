Madhya Pradesh: Nagda police arrests man for murdering step-daughter

Nagda: Nagda police arrested a person for murdering his 20-year-old stepdaughter. The incident was reported on Sunday afternoon at old bus stand situated Golden Lodge, where her body was found by her mother.
City superintendent of police Manoj Ratnakar and Nagda Mandi police station in-charge Shyamchandra Sharma informed that police arrested Mansingh Gurjar who confessed to killing his 20-year-old stepdaughter Sonali.
During police interrogation, Mansingh informed police that he married Bhuribai, mother of Sonali about one-and-a-half-years back. About four months back, Mansingh and Bhuribai, along with Sonali and her eight-month daughter, starter living at Golden Lodge. Mansingh added that they were somehow managing their livelihood by selling vegetable at mandi, but Sonali who never liked him and did not accept him as her father used to abuse and taunt him, despite the fact that he took care of her as well as her eight-month-old daughter.
Accused informed that Sonali entered into love marriage with one Vishal when she was below 18 years and even Nagda police had booked Vishal for this. The couple had one child from the marriage.
However, after some time Sonali and Vishal often had an argument over petty issues and as a result of that, she started living with her parents.
On the day of the incident, before Mansingh and Bhuribai were leaving for the market, Sonali started taunting Mansingh as 'Ganja' (bald) and other abusive words and that infuriated him. At around 8 am, Mansingh came back to lodge and smashed Sonali’s head with a brick and again left for the market. Three hours later at around 11 am, when Bhuribai came to the lodge to get her afternoon meal, she found Sonali unconsciously lying on the bed in the pool of bed. She alerted lodge staff as well called Mandi police.
Initially, deceased's kin doubted Sonali's husband Vishal. But during police questioning, Mansingh kept changing his statements and at last, he confessed his crime. Police booked him under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code for murdering his step-daughter.
