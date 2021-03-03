Madhya Pradesh: Nagda police arrests man for murdering step-daughter

Nagda: Nagda police arrested a person for murdering his 20-year-old stepdaughter. The incident was reported on Sunday afternoon at old bus stand situated Golden Lodge, where her body was found by her mother.

City superintendent of police Manoj Ratnakar and Nagda Mandi police station in-charge Shyamchandra Sharma informed that police arrested Mansingh Gurjar who confessed to killing his 20-year-old stepdaughter Sonali.

During police interrogation, Mansingh informed police that he married Bhuribai, mother of Sonali about one-and-a-half-years back. About four months back, Mansingh and Bhuribai, along with Sonali and her eight-month daughter, starter living at Golden Lodge. Mansingh added that they were somehow managing their livelihood by selling vegetable at mandi, but Sonali who never liked him and did not accept him as her father used to abuse and taunt him, despite the fact that he took care of her as well as her eight-month-old daughter.