Madhya Pradesh: Truck mows down revenue official in Katni district

Katni: A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed when a truck ran over him, even as he avoided hitting an autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, police said.

The incident took place near Chaka bypass under Kuthla police station area on Tuesday morning, an official said. Nitin Mishra, a revenue official, was on his way to his office in Vijayraghavgarh town in the district, when the truck mowed him down, Kuthla police station in-charge Vipin Singh said.

The victim was trying to avoid hitting an autorickshaw that came in his way, the official said. Mishra was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, he said, adding that a case was registered against the absconding truck driver.