Madhya Pradesh: Mushroom farmer shares success story, motivates others to reap huge benefit

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day Mushroom Production Modern Technique Training Camp was organised at Hatpipliya Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University.

Surendra Binjwa, a farmer of Hatpipliya Ward No 12, who has been engaged in mushroom farming, shared his experience and motivated others at the training camp to grow the crop and reap benefits.

He was honored with a citation. In the training camp, professor Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh, Dean Dr Ashok Kumar Sharma, Deepak Chaudhary and Dr Sandhya were present. Farmer Surendra Binjwa said that mushroom cultivation doesn’t need huge land and can be done at home in a 10x10 square feet room. The initial cost comes to around Rs 3000-4000 and the crop is ready in 30 days. One can earn around Rs 10,000 to 15,000 per month, said Binjwa. Different crops of mushrooms can be taken in all the three seasons in a year, he added.

Highlighting the benefits of the mushrooms, the experts said that it is rich in vitamin B, vitamin D, potassium, copper, iron and selenium which help in increasing muscle activity and memory. Mushrooms are rich in antioxidants which help in reducing the signs of aging and reducing weight. Elements present in mushrooms increase immunity too.

Consumption of mushrooms is not only beneficial for health but also for hair and skin. In some studies it has been told that regular consumption also reduces the risk of cancer.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 01:01 AM IST