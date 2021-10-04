Madhya Pradesh: More than 30 Congress workers join BJP in Jobat

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Congress minister Sulochana Rawat and her son Vishal Rawat visited Jobat constituency for the first time after joining BJP and met members in Ambua village.

MLA Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon also joined them. More than 30 Congress members from the Ambua village joined the BJP. In his address, MLA Dattigaon appealed to members to work together for a historic victory in the upcoming by-polls.

Former MLA Madho Singh Dawar and district president Vakil Singh Thakarala along with several youth activists were present during the occasion. It is evident that the party was in damage control to quell the infighting that arose after Sulochana Rawat and Vishal Rawat joined the BJP, which has led to the constant activism of ministers in Jobat assembly seat.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:54 PM IST