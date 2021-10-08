e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:14 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: More coaches added to Jodhpur train

Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Railways has decided to temporarily add additional coaches to the Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur train.

According to official information two additional second-class seating coaches were added to Train No. 02460/59 Indore-Jodhpur Special train.
These additional coaches will be added to the train from the city on October 8 and December 1 and from Jodhpur it this has been done from 7th October and to 30th November.
Similarly, two additional second-class seating coaches will be added in train number 04802/01 Indore-Jodhpur Special. These additional coaches will be connected from the city from 10th October to 4th December and from Jodhpur from 9th October to 2nd December.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:14 PM IST
