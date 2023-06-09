Madhya Pradesh: MLA Protests Against Delay In Completion Of Projects In Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Pratap Grewal along with local residents staged a sit-in against inordinate delay in completion of approved civic body projects.

The MLA said that despite follow-ups, the civic body was not taking the demands seriously. “I even raised the issue of incomplete civic works with Janpad panchayat chief municipal officer on April 12, executive engineer rural engineering department, Dhar on April 17 and district panchayat chief executive officer on April 21.

The works not initiated even after administrative approval includes Timaichi to Limdikheda road, Anandkhedi to Baloda road, Jalampura culvert (Patoliya gram panchayat), culvert construction in Macchaliya and Tandakheda Dasai and gaushala construction in Amjhera, Runi, Minda, Hatyapura.

Pradhan Mantri road to Nayapara, Baramkhedi to Raghunathpura, Malpuria to Talaipuria, Nayapura to Semlipura, Todipada to Bandi, Badnawar Sardarpur to Timachkheda Gaushala, Pradhan Mantri to Nai Aabadi road, Bhairuji to Bidpada, Songarh to Bhangarh road, Sagwal to Nalawada road, Badveli Anganwadi to Sardarpur- Badnawar roads have being lying incomplete for long time now.

MLA has urged administration to complete work at the earliest or they would be forced to stage a protest at the site of the work, to wake up the authorities.