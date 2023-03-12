e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: MLA Gayatri Raje Panwar meets municipal officials to review development work in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Gayatri Raje Panwar meets municipal officials to review development work in Dewas

During the meeting, commissioner Chouhan gave a detailed presentation on major development work such as MR road construction work, second phase of ISBT, renovation of Bhagwati Dwar Sarai and three zonal offices of the corporation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Gayatri Raje Panwar held a meeting with municipal officials to review development work taken up by the municipal corporation in his constituency on Saturday.

Mayor’s representative Durgesh Aggarwal, chairman Ravi Jain, commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan and other officials prominently attended the meeting. Under re-densification plan, the meeting had discussions on major development work under Dewas rejuvenation plan to be undertaken by municipal corporation at the earliest.

During the meeting, commissioner Chouhan gave a detailed presentation on major development work such as MR road construction work, second phase of ISBT, renovation of Bhagwati Dwar Sarai and three zonal offices of the corporation. The MLA urged them to work with responsibility and maintain coordination for smooth implementation of development schemes. During which, public works department (PWD) in-charge Ganesh Patel, executive engineer Nagesh Verma, assistant engineer Jagdish Verma were also present.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Power Department intensifies drive against power defaulter in Dewas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Gayatri Raje Panwar meets municipal officials to review development work in...

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Gayatri Raje Panwar meets municipal officials to review development work in...

Madhya Pradesh: Jal Jeevan Mission workshop held in Garoth

Madhya Pradesh: Jal Jeevan Mission workshop held in Garoth

Madhya Pradesh: Women play Lathmar Holi in Patrakar Colony

Madhya Pradesh: Women play Lathmar Holi in Patrakar Colony

MP: Man ends life after killing wife, three minor daughters in Burhanpur

MP: Man ends life after killing wife, three minor daughters in Burhanpur

MP: Kailash Vijayvargiya dresses up as 'Chacha Chaudhary' for 'Bajarbattu' event in Indore

MP: Kailash Vijayvargiya dresses up as 'Chacha Chaudhary' for 'Bajarbattu' event in Indore