Madhya Pradesh: MLA Gayatri Raje Panwar meets municipal officials to review development work in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Gayatri Raje Panwar held a meeting with municipal officials to review development work taken up by the municipal corporation in his constituency on Saturday.

Mayor’s representative Durgesh Aggarwal, chairman Ravi Jain, commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan and other officials prominently attended the meeting. Under re-densification plan, the meeting had discussions on major development work under Dewas rejuvenation plan to be undertaken by municipal corporation at the earliest.

During the meeting, commissioner Chouhan gave a detailed presentation on major development work such as MR road construction work, second phase of ISBT, renovation of Bhagwati Dwar Sarai and three zonal offices of the corporation. The MLA urged them to work with responsibility and maintain coordination for smooth implementation of development schemes. During which, public works department (PWD) in-charge Ganesh Patel, executive engineer Nagesh Verma, assistant engineer Jagdish Verma were also present.

