Madhya Pradesh: Miscreant robs person of Rs 3.41L near BoI branch in Garoth

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): One unidentified miscreant took away a bag containing cash around Rs 3.41 lakh from a person in front of Bhanpura Road located Bank of India (BoI) branch in Garoth village on Wednesday afternoon.

Hardayal Chawla, a resident of Chandwasa in his police complaint informed that he withdrew Rs 3.9 lakh from the bank on Wednesday. When he was helping his divyang mother to sit on a vehicle parked outside the bank, his mother did not see the bag of money. He went back to the bank to find the bag. But he did not find it.

When the police checked CCTV footage of the bank, a suspect was seen in it and the police are searching for him now. Bank of India’s branch manager Gokulchand Meena said that the incident took place outside the bank around 12:45 pm.

On Wednesday, Ramkanyabai (70), wife of Bagdiram, withdrew Rs 3.41 lakh from the bank which was stolen from outside the bank. Meena added that there have been thefts outside the bank. The suspect has been captured on CCTV camera. The direct benefit transfer (DBT) of the Chief Minister's Ladli Behna Yojana form is going on at the bank and it is witnessing heavy rush these days.

