Madhya Pradesh: Miscreant Booked For Creating Fake IDs And Posting Indecent Photos In Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreant Booked For Creating Fake IDs And Posting Indecent Photos In Madhya Pradesh |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna police have booked a miscreant for creating several fake IDs on Instagram and posting indecent photographs of girls with a man in order to defame him.

As per reports, Raja Jadaun from Nalkheda village filed a written complaint with Madhusudangarh police station. He accused Sonu Sharma of Ashoknagar of misusing social networking platforms, particularly Instagram and uploading pictures of himself and local girls.

The accused posted obscene photos of the girls on social media with not one but three different IDs from different mobile numbers. The young man made obscene comments on these photos from different IDs.

Shockingly, these fake accounts were utilized to circulate lewd images of the complainant alongside several other girls. He claimed this act aimed to tarnish his reputation and defame the girls including those of his neighbours.

He added that the obscene photo was uploaded last September from an ID created in the name of Shivani Tiwari. Due to this, the suspect was named and action was demanded against him.

After this, the police have registered a case against the accused and started further investigating into the matter.