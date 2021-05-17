Madhya Pradesh: Minister Usha Thakur backs Pragya Thakur's statement over 'Gau-mutra ark’, says it keeps away from lung infection

Barwani: A day after BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur invites another controversy over 'Gau-mutra ark’ (cow urine extract) of a desi cow keeps us away from lung infection, state culture minister Usha Thakur appeared in support of MP Thakur's statement.
BJP MP Pragya Thakur in her statement, in a function in Bairagarh area of Bhopal to dedicate oxygen concentrators on Sunday evening, said that 'Gau-mutra ark’ (cow urine extract) of a desi cow keeps us away from lung infection. I am in a lot of trouble ((health issues) but take the ‘gaumutra ark’ every day. After this, I am not supposed to take any other medicine for coronavirus. I am not affected by coronavirus infection.
''I believe God will keep me protected as I am using this medicine of ‘gaumutra ark’," she said.
Supporting MP’s statement, BJP MLA from Mhow assembly constituency Thakur claimed that the urine of the desi cow have many benefits. She added that she saw many cancer patients recovering. Not only that, there are many kind of benefits and faith associated with the cow.
She said while addressing media persons during her day-long tour to Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Thakur visited Borlaya village situated Oxygen Plant as well as Anjad village situated tissue culture centre in district.
She also bats for capital punishment for those who involved in the black marketing of Remedesivir injections, saying that such people should be hanged as when the whole human being is struggling to save lives, how can anyone thinking of making money from such illegal activities.
Amid the ongoing pandemic, MLA Thakur always remains in news for her statement. Only a couple of days back, she bats for ‘yagya’ to get rid of COVID-19.
She appealed to people to perform “havan” (a fire ritual) at one time as this is an ancient method of purifying the environment and claimed such a practice is being followed since ages to get rid of pandemics.
She claimed ‘yagya’ is a practice to purify the environment and it is “not bigotry or ritualism”. So, let us all offer two aahutis each and purify the environment. The third wave of COVID-19 will not be able to touch our country,” she said.
Earlier, on March 7, Thakur had stressed on the need for adopting a Vedic lifestyle for protection against coronavirus, and claimed that “havan” of a cow dung cake can keep a house sanitised for 12 hours.