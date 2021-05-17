Madhya Pradesh: Minister Usha Thakur backs Pragya Thakur's statement over 'Gau-mutra ark’, says it keeps away from lung infection

Barwani: A day after BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur invites another controversy over 'Gau-mutra ark’ (cow urine extract) of a desi cow keeps us away from lung infection, state culture minister Usha Thakur appeared in support of MP Thakur's statement.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur in her statement, in a function in Bairagarh area of Bhopal to dedicate oxygen concentrators on Sunday evening, said that 'Gau-mutra ark’ (cow urine extract) of a desi cow keeps us away from lung infection. I am in a lot of trouble ((health issues) but take the ‘gaumutra ark’ every day. After this, I am not supposed to take any other medicine for coronavirus. I am not affected by coronavirus infection.

''I believe God will keep me protected as I am using this medicine of ‘gaumutra ark’," she said.

Supporting MP’s statement, BJP MLA from Mhow assembly constituency Thakur claimed that the urine of the desi cow have many benefits. She added that she saw many cancer patients recovering. Not only that, there are many kind of benefits and faith associated with the cow.