Madhya Pradesh: Minister inaugurates e-KYC camp for Ladli Behna in Pipalrawan

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Culture, tourism and spiritual minister Usha Thakur paid a visit to Bhorasa village in Sonkatch assembly constituency of Dewas district on Wednesday. Supporters of Thakur accorded her a warm welcome, upon arrival to Bhorasa village. She offered prayers at the famous Bijasan temple and garlanded the statue of Maharana Pratap at Bhorasa fanta.

She also inaugurated the camp set up for completing e-KYC process ahead of registration of the Ladli Behna scheme at Bhanwarnath Temple premises. She met the beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana and even helped one beneficiary fill up the application form.

She also disseminated information about the scheme that facilitates women with Rs 1k incentive.

Later, civic body members including municipal president Sanjay Joshi, vice-president Jai Singh Rana raised demand for rejuvenation and declaration of Bhanwarnath Temple as a tourist place. The minister assured to write to the collector on the demands and get the work done at the earliest. District president Rajiv Khandelwal, former MLA Rajendra Verma, mandal president Rajendra Singh Modariya and others attended the event.

