Madhya Pradesh: Members of BJP Mandal from Badnawar Tehsil submit a memorandum, raise voice against sub-standard road construction

Badnawar: Raising voice against sub-standard road construction done by the contractor, members of Bharatiya Janata Party Mandal from Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Ajmer Singh Goud addressing chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and urban administration minister Bhupendra Singh.

Notably, BJP members open front against their own party ruling the municipal council here in Badnawar; thanks to irregularities prevailing at the council under the nose of chief municipal officer Asha Bhandari, accused BJP members.

They claimed that CMO Bhandari was well aware of the sub-standard work done by the contractor and despite that, they decided to keep quiet. This shows how the nexus between the contractor and the responsible officials are going on hand-in-hand in Badnawar.

In the memorandum, party members claimed that the employees of the council are not getting their salaries on time, but street lights, high masks and other materials are being purchased worth lakhs of rupees. They are responsible for making huge money from considerable commissioning in this.