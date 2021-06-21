Madhya Pradesh: Mega vaccination camp begins in Bagh, Gandhwani and Dhai

BAGH (DHAR DISTRICT): In Bagh village of Dhar district, mega vaccination camp was inaugurated by BJP mandal president Kelash Jhaba and Block Congress president Rohit Jhanwar in presence of janpad panchayat CEO Yogendra Singh Jat garlanding Mahatma Gandhi portrait at Government Higher Secondary School.
Block medical officer Dr RK Shinde said to make this mega campaign a success, our team is working continuously. This campaign will be run from June 21 to 30. On the first day, vaccination campaign is being run in every village panchayat of Bagh development block. After that our team will go to every village of the panchayats and will vaccinate more people. In this development block, there is a lack of awareness in Chamjhar Kati and Narwali area. There is more confusion among people regarding the vaccine. But our efforts will be made to clear their confusion and vaccinate them.
In Gandhwani, vaccination held at 9 places
On Monday, people in 9 places in the rural areas of the block were vaccinated by the Health Department. About 874 people above 18 years of age were vaccinated in the block while 205 people above 45 years of age were inoculated. Overall, 1,079 people were vaccinated for corona in Gandhwani development block. In this regard, the administrative officers had already started preparations by the staff of the Health Department. Vaccination campaign has also been started at Gandhwani Community Health Centre. Awareness chariot was also flagged off by the officials to spread awareness among people. On this occasion, Kamla Dharve, Mohan Muleva, Tehsildar Sunil Karware, CEO Sachi Jain, BMO Puran Singh etc officers, employees and public representatives were present.
Vaccination centre decked up on inaugural day of mega drive
DAHI (DHAR DISTRICT): The block level vaccine maha abhiyan was launched at the vaccination centre at the local BRC building in the presence of public representatives, officers and employees on Monday. Vaccination centre was beautifully decorated with balloons and rangoli. District Panchayat member Dariyav Singh Jamra, Municipal Council president Kailash Kannauj, Mandal BJP president Mukesh Baghel, MLA representative Abdullah Bohra, councilor Shailendra Soni, Congress leader Ransingh Jamra, tehsildar GS Davar, BEO Satishchandra Patidar, BRC Manoj Dubey, BMO Dr Vijay Aharwal, chief municipal officer Sanjay Kanungo and others were present on the occasion. In the rural areas of Dahi development block, people received vaccines at 23 centres. SDM Vivek Kumar reached different villages and inspected vaccination centre.
