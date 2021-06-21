Madhya Pradesh: Mega vaccination camp begins in Bagh, Gandhwani and Dhai

BAGH (DHAR DISTRICT): In Bagh village of Dhar district, mega vaccination camp was inaugurated by BJP mandal president Kelash Jhaba and Block Congress president Rohit Jhanwar in presence of janpad panchayat CEO Yogendra Singh Jat garlanding Mahatma Gandhi portrait at Government Higher Secondary School.

Block medical officer Dr RK Shinde said to make this mega campaign a success, our team is working continuously. This campaign will be run from June 21 to 30. On the first day, vaccination campaign is being run in every village panchayat of Bagh development block. After that our team will go to every village of the panchayats and will vaccinate more people. In this development block, there is a lack of awareness in Chamjhar Kati and Narwali area. There is more confusion among people regarding the vaccine. But our efforts will be made to clear their confusion and vaccinate them.