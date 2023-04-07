Madhya Pradesh: Media must exercise caution on sensitive issues, says Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): New SP Manoj Kumar Singh on Friday urged media to exercise caution while reporting sensitive issues. He said that scribes and police need to work together to prevent crime.

Addressing a press conference, he stressed on social reforms for prevention of crime. Social reforms such as education, women’s rights and others could go a long way in curbing crime.

Speaking on media coverage on sensitive issues, he said that media’s right to cover news cannot be curbed.

He further said that steps would be taken to maintain peace and communal harmony in the district. Any incident that disturbs communal harmony would not be tolerated. Stating cops were aware of cyber crime, he said that cops would focus on general online safety, social media risks and safety.

On betting, gambling and illegal liquor smuggling, the SP said that illegal transportation of spurious liquor and gambling would be prevented