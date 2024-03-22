 Madhya Pradesh: MCC Violation Challan Against BJP Leader In Khnadwa
The incident occurred as the police conducted routine checks, issuing challans to 40 drivers and collecting over Rs 23,900 in fines.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
article-image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a display of ignorance towards the ongoing model code of conduct, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Khandwa was issued a challan by the traffic police. The incident occurred as the police conducted routine checks, issuing challans to 40 drivers and collecting over Rs 23,900 in fines.

The leader's car, bearing a number plate displaying 'Nagar Panchayat Vice-President' with the BJP symbol, was stopped on Nagchun Road. Subsequently, a Rs 500 challan was issued under the Motor Vehicle Act to Kanchan Singh, a resident of Sanwer district, Indore. Alongside the challan, the police also removed the designation plate from the car.

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): As the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into force, the Susner police in Agar district sprung into action and successfully cracked the transportation of illegal liquor in the area. A container carrying liquor worth more than Rs 1.17 crore was seized, leading to the arrest of an accused who has been sent to jail after being presented in court.

The seized liquor, totalling 10,539 litres and valued at Rs 1,17,67,200, included various brands. Acting on information received from an informant, the police intercepted a container truck bearing Rajasthan registration on the Agar-Susner road, coming from Soyet to Susner.

The driver, Jagdish Gaud, failed to produce valid documents for the sale and transportation of 1,021 boxes of illegal English liquor, leading to the seizure and his arrest. The seized items also included the Tata Motors heavy goods vehicle truck, worth Rs 35 lakh, a smartphone worth Rs 20,000, and cash amounting to Rs 2,000. The total seizure, including the liquor, vehicle, mobile, and cash, amounted to Rs 1,52,67,200.

