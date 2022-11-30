Madhya Pradesh: Mayor seeks Rs 126.78 cr from CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): To improve the financial situation of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), it needs a sum of Rs125 crore. For this, mayor Mukesh Tatwal handed over three separate letters to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his arrival in the city on Wednesday.

In one letter, mayor Tatwal demanded Rs 126.78 crore for the UMC and in the second letter approval has been sought for transfer of 15.843 hectares of government land to the Smart City for development works and in the third letter it was demanded to organise a 15-day or 30-day cultural fair on Mahashivratri festival.

It has been written in the letter that UMC is currently running into extreme financial trouble. Due to this, many important works are hindered. The mayor is unable to get even small works done, the ambitious schemes of the Central government and the state government are also not being completed.

The pending amount for the financial year 2021-22 is Rs 70 crore and the payment amount for previous years is Rs 56.78 crore. In this way, a total payment of Rs126.78 crore is pending. There was a shortage of Rs 97.99 crore in the grant received which was provided by the government in previous years. Therefore, he has requested to provide Rs 126.78 crore to the UMC to overcome the financial crisis. Along with this, approval of the most important work to be done, which is worth Rs 39.14 crore, has also been sought.

