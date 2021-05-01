Madhya Pradesh: May Day celebrations held online in Ratlam, Workers raise demand for accessible public health system

Ratlam: May Day was observed here on Saturday by the trade unions by holding programme virtually. Joint Trade union president Ashwini Sharma said that a virtual meeting was organised under the auspices of the Medical and Sales Representative Union MP and Chhattisgarh local unit to observe May Day.
Sharma said during the virtual meet rich tributes were paid to corona warriors who sacrificed their lives during Covid pandemic.
He said that an 'Ashray Kendra' for the stay and meals of the workers coming from outside has been started. He said that flag of the May day was unfurled at the respective houses.
Sharma said that during virtual meeting demand was raised that all people should be given free anti corona vaccines. Demand to strengthen oxygen, access of bed and medicines to every patient was also raised.
Demand for improvement in Public Health System beginning with filling of vacant posts was raised.
Trade union leaders Harish Soni, Kamlesh Deshmukh and those attended included Manoj Pandey, Nikhil Mishra, Manoj Asati and others also addressed the meet.
In another virtual meeting, veteran trade union leader Govindlal Sharma (WREU and HMS) demanded that special package should be announced for the unorganised and organised workers to fight effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sharma demanded that vaccinations at workplace must be held at units which employ more than 200 workers.
Veteran trade union leader H N Joshi highlighted the history and importance of May day. During virtual meeting speakers appealed to the workers to come forward for cent per cent vaccination of all eligible persons and Covid protocols and SOP must be followed. Trade union leaders Manohar Pachori, Ramkhilawan Kumau, Prakash Vyas and others also participated.
