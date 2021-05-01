Madhya Pradesh: May Day celebrations held online in Ratlam, Workers raise demand for accessible public health system

Ratlam: May Day was observed here on Saturday by the trade unions by holding programme virtually. Joint Trade union president Ashwini Sharma said that a virtual meeting was organised under the auspices of the Medical and Sales Representative Union MP and Chhattisgarh local unit to observe May Day.

Sharma said during the virtual meet rich tributes were paid to corona warriors who sacrificed their lives during Covid pandemic.

He said that an 'Ashray Kendra' for the stay and meals of the workers coming from outside has been started. He said that flag of the May day was unfurled at the respective houses.

Sharma said that during virtual meeting demand was raised that all people should be given free anti corona vaccines. Demand to strengthen oxygen, access of bed and medicines to every patient was also raised.

Demand for improvement in Public Health System beginning with filling of vacant posts was raised.