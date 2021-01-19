Madhya Pradesh: Married Muslim man held under anti love jihad law in Barwani district

Barwani: Acting on the complaint lodged by a 22-year-old woman, Barwani police arrested a 28-year-old married man and a father of one for sexually exploited her for four years while hiding his real identity and marital status. The accused blackmail and pressurised complainant for religious conversion, the woman told Barwani police. Accused has been identified as Sunny alias Sohail, son of Manjur Mansuri.

Police booked him under new Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance that penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means. This is the first case in Barwani district under the new legislation.

Barwani police station incharge Rajesh Yadav told Free Press that on the basis of a written complaint filed by a 22-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday on charges of rape and under provisions of the Freedom of Religion ordinance.