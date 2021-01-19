Madhya Pradesh: Married Muslim man held under anti love jihad law in Barwani district

Barwani: Acting on the complaint lodged by a 22-year-old woman, Barwani police arrested a 28-year-old married man and a father of one for sexually exploited her for four years while hiding his real identity and marital status. The accused blackmail and pressurised complainant for religious conversion, the woman told Barwani police. Accused has been identified as Sunny alias Sohail, son of Manjur Mansuri.
Police booked him under new Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance that penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means. This is the first case in Barwani district under the new legislation.
Barwani police station incharge Rajesh Yadav told Free Press that on the basis of a written complaint filed by a 22-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday on charges of rape and under provisions of the Freedom of Religion ordinance.
“Accused had introduced himself to her as Sunny about four years back. As soon as she came to know that he was married and a Muslim, she began to maintain distance but he allegedly pressurised her for marriage and conversion,” Yadav said.
Ater filing the complaint, the woman told reporters on Monday that she lodged a complaint as it is love jihad. “The man is a Muslim and got into a relationship with me by posing as a Hindu. He beat me up. He physically exploited me for four years,” she added.
The case falls under Palsud police station and is being transferred there for further action, Yadav said. There is a provision of three to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 in cases of marriage carried out by hiding religion under the new anti-conversion law. In cases involving religious conversion of members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minors, a provision has been made for the imprisonment of two to 10 years and Rs 50,000 as fine.
