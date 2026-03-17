Madhya Pradesh March 17, 2026, Weather Update: Scorching Temperatures Continues Across State; Relief Likely With Rain, Gusty Winds From March 18

Madhya Pradesh March 17, 2026, Weather Update: Scorching Temperatures Continue Across State; Relief Likely with Rain, Gusty Winds from March 18 | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing varied weather conditions, with bright sunshine soaring up in the day, specifically in central and southern regions, while northern districts saw overcast conditions under the influence of a Western Disturbance.

Western Disturbance to bring spell of rain

According to the Meteorological Department, amidst the soaring temperatures, a strong Western Disturbance is expected to become active from March 18, bringing a spell of storms, rainfall, and thunderstorms in the state for three days.

Khargone remains the hottest

Despite the presence of two cyclonic circulations and a trough line, no major relief from heat has been observed so far.

On Monday, intense heat continued across several districts. Khargone recorded the highest temperature at 38.4 degrees Celsius. Other districts, including Narsinghpur, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Seoni, Mandla, Tikamgarh, Sagar and Khajuraho, also reported temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius.

Major urban hubs

The capital, Bhopal, recorded higher daytime temperatures, contributing to a noticeable rise in heat. Bhopal registered a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, around 2.3 degrees above normal. While Indore and Ujjain recorded around 35 degrees. Gwalior registered a relatively lower temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius.

Intense Summer to arrive

The Meteorological Department has also warned of an intense summer ahead, with April and May likely to witness 15 to 20 days of heatwave conditions.

Early signs have already emerged, as Narmadapuram recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days in the second week of March, indicating a potentially severe season ahead.

Temparatures

AshokNagar: 29°C

Balaghat: 30°C

Betul: 29°C

Bhind: 29°C

Bhopal: 30°C

Burhanpur: 32°C

Chhatarpur: 31°C

Chhindwara: 29°C

Damoh: 31°C

Datia: 29°C

Dewas: 30°C

Dhar: 29°C