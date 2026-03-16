MP LPG Crisis: 'Ulti Ginti Shuru...' NSUI Leader Complains About Black-Marketing Of LPG Gas Cylinder In Chhatarpur; Warns Govt Of Electoral Backlash In 2029-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest on Monday at the main gate of Chhatarpur's Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University over the ongoing shortage of LPG gas cylinders in the city.

During the protest, workers placed gas cylinders at the university gate and raised slogans against the central government. The protest was led by NSUI IT Cell district president Ashwini Mishra. A large number of student workers were present at the demonstration.

While talking to media persons, Mishra Said, "today we protested against the gas cylinder shortage. People are facing serious problems – food is not being properly served in hostels, and many are standing in long queues hungry. Black marketing has also started.

I want to tell the BJP to go among the common people and ask them what difficulties they are facing. Prices are rising rapidly.

He warned the central government, saying, "Ab sarkaar ki ulti ginti shuru ho gayi hai, 2029 mein ab zada samay nahi reh gaya." (Countdown fopr 2029 elections has begun and it is going to hit BJP.)

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They demanded that the supply of gas cylinders be restored at the earliest.

Protesters said that there has been a serious shortage of domestic gas cylinders in the city for several days, causing problems for common people. Long queues are being seen outside many gas agencies, but people are still not getting cylinders on time.

NSUI workers also accused the administration of ignoring the issue. They said poor and middle-class families are suffering the most due to the shortage. Many people are forced to return home empty-handed even after waiting in long lines.

The protesters warned that if the gas supply situation is not improved soon, NSUI will intensify its agitation. They demanded that the government and administration take immediate steps to solve the gas crisis.