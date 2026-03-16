Bhopal News: Newly Weds Forced To Change Reception Menu Last Minute Amid LPG Shortage; Switch To Daal Bafle, Wood-Fire Furnace -- VIDEO

Bhopal News: Newly Weds Forced To Switch To Daal Bafle, Wood-Fire Furnace For Reception Due To LPG Shortage -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran has hit LPG cylinder supply in India. Majorly, it is impacting restaurants and events requiring large-scale cooking like weddings and receptions.

In the latest case, a wedding reception organised by the Mali community had to change its entire food menu last minute after gas cylinders were not available for cooking.

Not only this, but the entire meal was cooked on wood fire instead of gas cylinders.

Gas Shortage Forces Menu Change At Bhopal Wedding; Food Cooked On Wood Fire#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/kd9MdxMPfK — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 16, 2026

According to information, the event took place at Swayamvar Marriage Garden. The original menu required around 18 - 20 LPG cylinders, but due to the shortage, they could not arrange the cylinders even a day before the reception.

As a result, the menu was changed at the last minute and the food was prepared on traditional wood-fired stoves.

Instead of multiple dishes, the organisers decided to prepare Dal Bafla, a dish that can be cooked without gas cylinders.

Ingredients for the meal were arranged overnight as food had to be prepared for around 1,200 - 1,500 guests.

Regarding the matter, the groom Rohit Mali said, “Aaj hamara reception tha, par cylinder nahi milne ke karan daal bafle ka program rakha gaya hai…menu change karna pada….(Today was our reception, but since gas cylinders were not available, we had to arrange daal bafla instead. We had to change the menu.)”

He added that they had planned a large menu including 2-3 curries, sweets and others for the reception but had to cancel it due to the gas shortage and switch to Dal Bafla cooked on a wood-fired furnace.