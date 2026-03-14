Madhya Pradesh March 14, 2026, Weather Updates: Temperature Crosses 40°C In State; Rain Likely In Parts From March 15 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is currently experiencing intense heat as temperatures continue to rise across the state.

However, some relief from the heat is expected on Saturday.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, rain is likely between March 15 and March 17 in the north-eastern parts of the state, including the divisions of Gwalior-Chambal, Jabalpur, Rewa, and Shahdol.

Due to the rising temperatures, the risk of heat stroke has increased. The weather department has issued an advisory asking people to take precautions.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:20 am | IMD Bhopal

The Meteorological Department said a Western Disturbance will become active from March 14, which will bring changes in weather conditions for about three days. Its effects will start appearing in the state from March 15.

Areas receiving rain may see a slight drop in maximum and minimum temperatures, while other parts of the state may continue to experience high heat.

Read Also Indore News: Historic Rajwada In Spotlight As Big IPL Commercial Rolls

Temperature records

On Friday, Narmadapuram recorded severe heat for the second consecutive day, with the daytime temperature reaching 40.1°C, making it one of the hottest places in the state.

The second week of March has already brought intense heat to the state. For the past two days, temperatures have remained above 40°C in some areas. The effect of heat is being felt strongly in the divisions of Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Indore, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, and Sagar.

Bhopal: 37.8°C

Indore: 37.6°C

Jabalpur: 37.5°C

Ujjain: 37.4°C

Gwalior: 36.1°C

Except for Pachmarhi, most cities recorded temperatures above 35°C on Friday.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Currently, wind direction has changed from north-east to west and north-west, and humidity levels are very low. Hot winds coming from desert regions are also increasing the temperature in Madhya Pradesh.

Weather expected in next 2 days

March 15: Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur.

March 16: Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna.