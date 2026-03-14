Bhopal News: Capital Declared Water Scarcity Zone, Pvt Tubewell Drilling Banned | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh on Friday imposed an immediate ban on the drilling of new private tubewells and declared the entire district a water scarcity-affected area to prevent a potential drinking water crisis during the upcoming summer season.

The order has been issued under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Drinking Water Preservation Act, 1986 after the Public Health Engineering Department warned about rapidly falling groundwater levels due to excessive extraction for agricultural and commercial purposes.

Under the new directive, no boring or drilling machine will be allowed to enter the district without written permission from the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). The administration aims to curb illegal groundwater extraction by restricting the movement of drilling rigs.

Authorities have warned that any boring machine entering the district without permission or attempting unauthorized drilling will be immediately seized.

Police and revenue officials have also been instructed to register FIRs against both the operators and owners involved in illegal drilling activities. Machines merely passing through highways to other districts will remain exempt from the restriction.

While government water supply schemes run by the Public Health Engineering Department are exempt, the administration may also temporarily requisition private tube-wells for public use if the situation becomes critical.

2-Yr jail, Rs 2,000 fine or Both

Officials stated that violators may face up to two years of imprisonment, a fine of Rs. 2,000, or both under the provisions of the 1986 Act. SDMs have been authorized to grant permission only in unavoidable and extreme circumstances, following a detailed field investigation.

Pointers

Boring or drilling machines cannot enter the district without written permission from the SDM.

Machines entering without permission or attempting illegal drilling will be seized.

FIRs will be registered against operators and owners involved in illegal drilling.

Machines passing through highways to other districts are exempt

Pvt tubewells may be temporarily requisitioned for public use during a crisis.