Bhopal News: Man Suffers Deep Wounds In Bhopal Knife Attack, Admitted To Hospital In Critical Condition; Accused Absconding | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young man was critically injured, and his ear was severed after being fatally attacked with knives by a group of miscreants in Bhopal.

According to reports, the injured victim has been identified as Altaf Raja, a resident of the Aishbagh area. Meanwhile, the prime accused behind the life-threatening assault has been identified as Aman Nepani, who attacked in collusion with three accomplices.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station, where the victim sustained blows to his head and neck. The young man bears multiple deep wounds across his body.

Condition remains critical

Following the incident, an atmosphere of panic and chaos prevailed in the area for a brief period. With the assistance of residents, the injured victim was immediately rushed to the Hamidia Hospital. Altaf has suffered significant blood loss, leading to his condition being described as critical.

According to the Police, the accused, Aman Nepani, had been pressuring Altaf to reach a compromise regarding an older case involving an attempted murder charge; however, Altaf had refused to settle the matter. Subsequently, Aman conspired with his accomplices to carry out the attack.

The police have registered a case regarding the incident and have initiated an investigation. Raids are being continuously conducted at the potential hideouts of the absconding accused in an effort to apprehend them. Officials have stated that the accused will be arrested shortly.