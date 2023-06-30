Madhya Pradesh: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Land Dispute

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a barbaric incident, a man's hand was chopped off from his wrist by a group of people because of a dispute over possession of agriculture land under Sitamau area of Mandsaur district on Wednesday.

As per further details, the incident took place at Muwala village under Sitamau area on Wednesday. A nasty brawl erupted between two farmers Kailash Bagri and Rayees Khan and their families over possession of agriculture land bought around 9 years ago.

Meanwhile, Kailash Bagri and associates opened attack on rival Rayees Khan and wife Sayra B (Rehana) with a pointed object, due to which, Rayees Khan's hand was chopped off. He also received grave injuries around leg and shoulders.

Case has been registered under section 307 of the IPC

On being informed, the villagers and police rushed him to the district hospital, Mandsaur where he was referred to Indore hospital (owing to serious condition). The victim’s sister said that around 8-10 days ago, Kailash Bagri and others had a fight and threatened Khan’s family members of dire consequences.

The police have registered a case under section 307 of the IPC against the five accused. Three of them Kailash, Satyanarayan Rakesh Krishna Singh and Karan Singh Bagri were arrested and are being questioned, but the two other accused are still on the run.

Ahead of the dispute and upcoming festival, additional force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The situation is normal under control.

