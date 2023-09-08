Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur Farmer Ends Life As Scanty Rain Hits Soybean Crop | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer hanged himself to death in his agricultural farm in Mandsaur, police said. According to police, the incident was reported from Barod village under Nahargarh police station and the deceased was identified as Jagdish Dhangar, 45.

His family members told police that Jagdish was depressed after losing his soybean crop to scanty rain. Family members added that Jagdish had planned to marry two of his sons this year. He was also under debt. Father used to console... God will make everything alright.

Deceased father Ramchandra informed that Jagdish had gone to sleep on his farm on September 5. He did not return home until late in the morning.

After this, the family members reached the fields, searching for him. There, he was found hanging from a tree. The police conducted a post-mortem on the body and handed it over to the family members. A path has been established and investigation has been started.

Ramchandra told that his son Jagdish was worried about the soybean crop drying up for the last 10 days. When he would come home and talk to them about crop failure, his father would console him by saying that God would make everything right.

Worried about children's marriage and debt repayment The deceased farmer was worried that it was not raining and he did not have water for irrigation.

This year, he also had to get his children married. On top of that, the loan taken from the market and the bank also had to be repaid. He was troubled by all these things for many days. Had the crop been good, all his work would have been done, but due to scanty rainfall, all his hopes were dashed.

Took loan of Rs 1 lakh Kamlesh Dhangar, son of the deceased, said that after his father's suicide, the family now consists of grandfather, mother and a sister.

He has about eight bighas of land. In which soybean is planted. He had said that our brother and sister were also to get married this year. Father had a debt of about Rs one lakh from bank and market together.

