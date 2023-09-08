MP Weather Update: Much-Awaited Showers Bring Respite To Farmers; Very Heavy Rain Alert In Several Districts

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a long break, the rainy season continues in Madhya Pradesh. It has been raining in Bhopal since Thursday morning and it rained intermittently even at night.

On Wednesday, it rained in 16 districts of the state including Indore and Jabalpur. Two gates of BanSujara Dam built on Dhasan River in Tikamgarh had to be opened by half a metre. It is expected that the weather will reamsin same on Friday as well. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert of very heavy rain in Khargone, Barwani and Alirajpur.

Senior meteorologist Vedprakash Singh said that two monsoon systems are currently active in the state. There is a possibility of rain and thundershowers in many districts in the next 24 hours. Another system will be active from the Bay of Bengal around September 10 to 12. Due to this, light to moderate rain will continue in the entire state. Rains are expected in the state from September 18 to 20.

Weather conditions in last 24 hours

Betul received the maximum rainfall of 2.7 inches, Malajkhand-Damoh received 1.25 inches, Khandwa and Jabalpur received more than one inch of rain.

Khargone, Khajuraho, Dhar received more than half an inch of rain.

Indore, Bhopal, Pachmarhi, Satna, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Mandla and Seoni also received light rain at some places.

Rains in MP, still 17% less

The rainy season has begun once again in Madhya Pradesh, but the normal rainfall figure is still 17% less. However, the figures have improved in two days. The state has received an average of 27.39 inches of rain, while it was supposed to rain 33.09 inches. In the eastern part, it is 12% less than the average and in the western part it is 22% less than the average.

Narsinghpur has received maximum rainfall in the state. The rainfall here so far has been 42.38 inches.

It has rained 38 inches in Seoni, 36 in Mandla-Jabalpur, more than 36 in Dindori.

Indore, Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Panna, Sagar, Shahdol, Umaria, Raisen and Narmadapuram have recorded 28 inches or more rainfall.

In Damoh, Katni, Niwari, Betul, Bhind, Harda, Ratlam, Sehore and Vidisha the figure is more than 24 inches.

