Madhya Pradesh Man Injured After 'Manjha' Slits His Throat During Kite-Flying

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A 58-year-old man was seriously injured after he got entangled in a 'manjha' (Chinese thread) while flying kite with kids and it accidentally slit his throat in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur town. Fortunately, timely medical treatment saved his life.

The matter was reported at 10.30 am on Wednesday, when Shanu Khan, 58, a resident of Dancey locality, was riding a bike on Berchha Road.

Here, some kids were flying kites. Meanwhile, Shanu Khan got entangled in the nylon string, and his throat was slit, and he started bleeding profusely. Sanu somehow controlled the blood flow and reached the district hospital on his motorcycle with the help of passersby.

At the hospital, doctors immediately operated on him and saved his life.

Throat slit up to four layers

Tejpal Singh Jadaun, duty doctor of the district hospital, said that four layers of Sanu's throat were cut. This also includes the breathing pipe. A minor operation has been done, and now he is out of danger. Dr Jadaun added that if there is a delay, he could lose him as well.

China strings being sold secretly

Local residents complained that, despite the ban, this deadly Chinese string business was going on rampant. The district administration is not able to stop this. Between December and January, cases of injuries caused by China strings come to the district hospital.