Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 04:10 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man builds ‘temple of love’ for his late wife in Shajapur

Narayan Singh Rathore's wife died of COVID-19. He decided to build a temple in her memory adjoining to his house in Sanpkheda village of Shajapur district.
Staff Reporter
Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): India has a history of building monuments to love. There are several monuments that exist across the country including Taj Mahal, have been built by men in the memory of their wives.

Joining the list of the men who built monuments to their beloved wives, a man in Shajapur district has built a temple of love and has housed a stone bust of his wife.

Narayan Singh Rathore is a resident of Sanpkheda village, which is around 3KM from Shajapur district headquarters. Few months back, his wife Geeta Rathore died because of COVID-19.

To make his love alive forever, Rathore decided to build a temple for his wife. He expressed his desire to his sons. All family members agreed on Rathore’s proposal and decided that the temple would be built adjoining their house.

Rathore’s son Lucky Rathore said family approached a Rajasthan based sculptor and asked him to create an idol of Geeta.

“It took nearly two months to sculptor to make the Idol of my mother. We performed all rituals including Pranpratishtha before housing the idol of my mother in the temple. We all worship the idol of the mother every day. It gives us a feeling that my mother is around us,” Lucky Rathore told journalists.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 04:10 PM IST
