Madhya Pradesh: Man Arrested For Molesting 13-Year-Old

Ratlam (Madhya Pradsesh): The police arrested and booked a 55-year-old man for raping a 13-year-old minor on Wednesday. According to information, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at the Manak Chowk police station stating that her daughter who studies in Class VIII was sexually assaulted by Vinod Mehta the brother of a medical shop owner where she had gone to purchase medicines as she was not feeling well.

The victim’s mother went to the medical shop in search of her daughter as she did not return for a long time. When the mother asked the whereabouts of her daughter from an acquaintance, he revealed that she went inside a medical store.

When the victim’s mother entered the medical store, she saw the accused Vinod sexually assaulting her daughter. The accused fled the scene when the mother shouted. Later, the accused was arrested. Police station in-charge Preeti Katare told media persons that the victim came along with her parents and informed them about the incident. The accused is being interrogated for further probe.