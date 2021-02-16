Madhya Pradesh: Maha Ghanta dedicated to Lord Pashupatinath in Mandsaur on Basant Panchami

Mandsaur: Celebrating Basant Panchami, scores of devotees participated in the religious procession organised here on Tuesday before Maha Ghanta dedicated to Lord Pashupatinath in Pashupatinath Mahadev temple.

The Maha Ghanta weighs around 3700-kilogram of metal and made with public cooperation. It is the heaviest bell in the country and will be taken to the temple through a grand procession.

Shri Krishna Kamdhenu Social organisation made arrangements for making this maha Ghanta for the auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturdashi of 2015.

They took out 147 rallies to collect brass, copper and cash donations for making this maha Ghanta, which was made in almost three years (2015-2018).

Mahavajni Mahaghanta campaign members have requested everyone to be present in the grand procession.

Before installing the maha Ghanta, a grand procession was taken from Rameshwaram Temple premises through the main routes of the city. In the procession, Bhagoria dance was performed; people were present with saffron flags, women with 'kalash' (metallic urn used for religious purpose, keeping ash) on their heads, youth raised slogans and pictures of Lord Pashupatinath was displayed on the chariot. Police made proper arrangements for the smooth flow of traffic.