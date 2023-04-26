Madhya Pradesh: Machhliya Ghat to be ready by Aug, will cut travel time between Jhabua & Indore to 2.5 hrs only

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The construction work of the much awaited Machhliya Ghat on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway is expected to be completed by August. This will reduce the travel time between Jhabua and Indore by almost 50%. Commuters will be able to cover the distance in 2.5 hours against 4 hours currently.

As per report of Nai Duniya, the route was abandoned in 2011 but was resumed in 2021, with 12 km of the 16 km route already completed.

The narrow and old Khakhra bridge has been causing traffic congestion, with only one vehicle being able to pass through at a time. Large vehicles also face difficulties at the turns of the hill. About 8,000 vehicles pass through the route, and the 18 small and big turns on the 7 km Machhliya Ghat add to the traffic congestion.

The construction work involves building four major bridges and 27 minor culverts, with the bridge on the 800-meter hill almost complete. The construction work on the 4.5 km hill is ongoing, and relief is expected in four months once it is completed. The areas that have already seen construction work include 1 km of Phoolmal Tiraha adjacent to Jhabua, 2 km of Pachka Naka, 5 km from Junapani to toll naka, and 8 km from Dattigaon to Rajgarh.