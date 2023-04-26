Bhopal: 3700 kg Khichdi to be cooked at Sai Temple with an aim to beat Shimla's World record of 1995 kg

Khichdi | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Almost 3700 kg of Khichdi will be cooked Shri Sai Temple located at city's Adharshila in Awadhpuri on April 27 create a world record.

The dish made of dal and rice will be cooked for about six hours in an iron pot weighing over 2000 kg. It will be distributed among devotees as prasad.

According to the reports of Dainik Bhaskar, the temple has completed the registration process for Guinness World Records.

Devotee Kamlesh Nagpure said that a team of experts will be present and the entire process of cooking Khichdi will be recorded on cameras. For this responsibility has been given to civil engineer, mechanical engineer and gazetted officer.

Ramesh Kumar Mahajan, who worked in BHEL for 37 years and retired on April 24 decided to distribute Khichdi amongst the people on completing his service.

Mahajan said that the record so far is of 1995 kg of Khichdi in Mandi district of Shimla in January 2020." We are making double the quantity of khichdi. That's why in November last year itself, registration was done for the Guinness World Record."

Mahajan is the administrator of Sai temple. He established the temple on October 11, 2008. Every year Khichdi Bhandara is organised on this day. In which thousands of devotees participate. Khichdi is also distributed every Thursday.

About 5 lakh rupees will be spent in cooking khichdi, which will be raised by the Mahajan himself. The whole responsibility of cooking khichdi will be on the Mahajan. A team of 25 people including Pushparaj Raghuvanshi, Shashi Kumar will assemble under his direction. All will wear T-shirts with the logo of Guinness World Records.

The cooking of Khichdi will begin from the night of April 26

Pushparaj Raghuvanshi, who is handling the arrangements, said that the preparations for cooking khichdi will begin from Wednesday night, which will continue till Thursday, 4 pm. After this, the Khichdi will be distributed among 15000 devotees.