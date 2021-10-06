Madhya Pradesh: Loss of good during transit, traders may approach police

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): The traders of the city, especially the cloth merchants, are worried over the rise in the incidents of theft of their good during transportation.

The clothes and other items reaching Nagda from Ahmedabad are turning out to be less than booked items.

The traders have lodge complaint with the the Priyanka, Vishwas and other transports in the area.

The traders alleged that maximum cases are coming from Ahmedabad. There have been instances of traders losing out on goods worth up to Rs 50,000.

The traders’ associations are mulling to take the matter to the police as well.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 01:51 AM IST