Madhya Pradesh: Locals ‘shun masks’ in Bagh

Bagh: Locals in various parts of the state are throwing new challenged in front of the administration even as MP is reeling under the COVID-19 outbreak. Contrary to the unlock norms, it seems like people in Bagh have decided to ignore the importance of wearing masks and are happy venturing out in public without mask.

When most of the locals are not wearing masks, social distancing seems to be a far-fetched dream. The gatherings have begun, which is an open invitation to coronavirus. This is the scenario not just in market places, but also near government offices, including hospital premises. Neither the small businessmen nor any entrepreneurs are showing regard to social distancing. They are also not using sanitisers in shops or offices.

Though Bagh does not have a single case of coronavirus but it is important to take precautionary measures. The administration should take disciplinary action against such heretics, said a healthcare worker.