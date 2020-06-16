Madhya Pradesh: Bagh caves losing glory due to admin’s apathy

Bagh: Caves situated at the southern side of the Vindhyachal mountain range are losing their attraction due to the apathy of administration. The caves are believed to be of the Buddhist era.

Bagh caves were made on the lines of Ajanta-Ellora caves. They were discovered in 1818 and date back to the 5th century. Tourists seem to have lost their interest in the caves due to lack of facilities and negligence of the officials. The number of tourists arriving at the caves in six months does not match even those arriving at Mandu on a Sunday. The main reason of which, the locals believe, is the negligence of department of archaeology and tourism.

The locals said that less than 2,000 tourists have visited the caves in the last year. They believe that Bagh caves can regain its attraction once again if the tourism department improves the facilities and restores the caves. Another reason that puts the locals to worry is that the caves do not have basic lighting facilities. There is no guide or historian at the site to tell the caves’ stories.

Bagh residents say that facilities like solar lights, guide, gardens and swimming pools should be made available to attract tourists. Lodges and restaurants must also be constructed to accommodate tourists at their comfort.