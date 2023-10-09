Madhya Pradesh: Lions Club Of Dewas Observes ‘Service Week’

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Lions Club of Dewas City and Dewas Gold organised various service activities to mark ‘Service Week’ which began from October 2. Sharing this information, club secretary Manoj Bindal said that a blood donation camp was organised on October 2 marking the day as birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The following day, an eye and diabetes screening camp was organised at the local grain market, Maksi Road, Dewas. Dr RK Saxena, Dr RC Sharma, Dr Yogesh Walimbe rendered their services. Over 250 traders, employees, labourers underwent tests at the camp.

They were apprised about the symptoms of eye and diabetes diseases and their precautions. Similarly, a traffic awareness campaign was also conducted on October 4.

The initiative is aimed at reducing the number of road accidents and raise public awareness about traffic rules. Similarly, On October 5, food distribution campaign was launched at an old age home.

On October 6, various sports related materials were distributed among divyang children at the hostel. In the said programme, all club members were welcomed by deaf children in sign language.

Club president Ausaf Qureshi expressed that Lions Club has been serving for the upliftment of human society and observance of ‘Service Week’ is a part of it. He said that the club will continue with the programme to reach out to more needy people in the future.

Club president Ausaf Qureshi, Manoj Bindal, Pramod Gupta, Lakshmi Rao, Monica Rana, RC Paliwal, Mangilal Aggarwal, Dr KK Dhoot, Dr RC Sharma, Dr Yogesh Walimbe, Abhilasha Gupta, Rajeshree Soni, Sangeeta Goyal, Shakuntala Balwani and Neha Chhabria besides other members also attended.