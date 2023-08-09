Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Presence Raises Fear In Sundarsi Village Of Shajapur | FP Photo

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Fear gripped among the residents of Sundarsi village, nestled along the banks of Kali Sindh River in Shajapur, as villagers stumbled upon pug marks believed to be that of a leopard near their settlement on Monday.

Promptly responding to the villagers' report, the local forest department swung into action, dispatching a team to assess the situation and ensure the safety of villagers.

The Forest department's proactive measures included a thorough search of the vicinity, all the while keeping the residents well-informed about the potential danger.

While the leopard remained out of sight, forest department's efforts yielded significant evidence.They successfully located and documented the pug marks left behind by the leopard, validating the initial claims made by the villagers.

The incident has sparked conversations about human-wildlife co-existence and safety measures in the region. As the forest department remains vigilant, it is advisable for the villagers of Sundarsi and surrounding areas to exercise caution, especially during outdoor activities, and to promptly report any further leopard sightings or related concerns.

