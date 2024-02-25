Madhya Pradesh: Lebad-Nyagaon Four-Lane Bridge, A Nightmare For Commuters In Badnawar | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The Lebad-Nyagaon four-lane bridge, a vital link to Maharashtra and Rajasthan, continues to be a nightmare for the commuters. Complaints abound regarding escalating toll taxes without corresponding improvements in road maintenance or environmental considerations, neglecting public welfare.

Assembly records reveal recurrent debates on the bridge's safety flaws, including technical deficiencies and insufficient roadside plantation, leading to numerous accidents.

Even the Indore bench of MP High Court has intervened with a temporary ban on toll collection due to poor road conditions, underscoring the severity of the situation. Despite efforts to alleviate traffic congestion through road expansions, construction lapses persist, contributing to accidents, earning the bridge the grim moniker 'four lane of death'.

Over a decade, thousands of accidents have occurred, resulting in fatalities and disabilities, prompting Assembly inquiries and expert assessments.

Moreover, discrepancies in toll collection versus construction costs have raised eyebrows, with toll revenues far surpassing initial expenditures. Yet, the toll company's failure to address safety concerns along the route, including accident-prone areas and inadequate facilities, remains a pressing issue.

Ineffective infrastructure, such as underutilised passenger waiting rooms and hazardous underpasses, exacerbates safety risks. Despite surveys highlighting deficiencies, remedial action has been lacking, emphasising the prioritisation of toll revenue over essential maintenance and safety measures.