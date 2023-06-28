 Madhya Pradesh: Landslide at Chamunda Mata tekri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Landslide at Chamunda Mata tekri

Madhya Pradesh: Landslide at Chamunda Mata tekri

MP Solanki said that he got the news about the incident while returning to Dewas from Agar Malwa tour.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A major incident was averted at the holy shrine of Chamunda Mata tekri in Dewas after some of its portion near Hanuman temple area witnessed a landslide on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Since the incident was reported during the night, no devotees were present at the site, although a pillar of Lord Hanuman temple got damaged due to the landslide.

As soon as MP Mahendra Singh Solanki, SDM Pradeep Soni and Devasthan Management Committee members got the news, they immediately rushed to the spot and inspected the site. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Landslide At Chamunda Mata Tekri In Dewas
article-image

MP Solanki inspected the tekri and instructed officers to make arrangements to smoothen the devotee rush. He also asked SDM Soni to take cognisance immediately to remove some such places on the hill where heavy construction has been done.

MP Solanki said that he got the news about the incident while returning to Dewas from Agar Malwa tour. SDM Pradeep Soni said that some stones have come down from the gap. The protective net there must have been broken and there is nothing to worry about.

A similar incident was reported in the past as well and taking cognisance of the matter, the local administration put a protective wire net on the tekri to prevent landslide. It is being said that due to moisture on the hill, some stones keep falling during monsoon season.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: MLA Lays Foundation Stones Of Road Devlopment Work In Dewas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Landslide at Chamunda Mata tekri

Madhya Pradesh: Landslide at Chamunda Mata tekri

Madhya Pradesh: Student dies mysteriously in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Student dies mysteriously in Badnawar

6 Beautiful & Luxurious Resorts In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit To Relish Monsoon Glory

6 Beautiful & Luxurious Resorts In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit To Relish Monsoon Glory

Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express Runs With Only 47 Passengers On Day 1; Here's Why

Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express Runs With Only 47 Passengers On Day 1; Here's Why

MP: Leopard Spotted Near Mhow Caught; To Be Released In Forest

MP: Leopard Spotted Near Mhow Caught; To Be Released In Forest