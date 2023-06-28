Madhya Pradesh: Landslide at Chamunda Mata tekri

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A major incident was averted at the holy shrine of Chamunda Mata tekri in Dewas after some of its portion near Hanuman temple area witnessed a landslide on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Since the incident was reported during the night, no devotees were present at the site, although a pillar of Lord Hanuman temple got damaged due to the landslide.

As soon as MP Mahendra Singh Solanki, SDM Pradeep Soni and Devasthan Management Committee members got the news, they immediately rushed to the spot and inspected the site.

MP Solanki inspected the tekri and instructed officers to make arrangements to smoothen the devotee rush. He also asked SDM Soni to take cognisance immediately to remove some such places on the hill where heavy construction has been done.

MP Solanki said that he got the news about the incident while returning to Dewas from Agar Malwa tour. SDM Pradeep Soni said that some stones have come down from the gap. The protective net there must have been broken and there is nothing to worry about.

A similar incident was reported in the past as well and taking cognisance of the matter, the local administration put a protective wire net on the tekri to prevent landslide. It is being said that due to moisture on the hill, some stones keep falling during monsoon season.

