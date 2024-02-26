Madhya Pradesh: Lady Teacher Brutally Murdered In Dhar |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old lady teacher was brutally murdered in her home in Dhar’s Krishna Colony on Sunday night. The victim was identified as Aarti Makhwana. Her body was discovered by her son and nephew, who returned home around 10 pm. According to police, Aarti was stabbed in the neck multiple times with a sharp weapon. Adding to the horror, her hands were found tied, indicating a struggle.

The police said that Aarti's husband, Ravi Makwana, works in Kuwait and was not present at the time of the crime. The woman, residing with her nine-year-old son Teerth, was alone in a rented house when the tragedy occurred. The crime is believed to have been committed between 9 and 10 pm.

Aarti had contacted her nephew Kartik around 8:52 pm, requesting assistance to take her son to the market. Kartik, along with his friends Daksh and Dev, left the house around 9:15 pm and returned approximately 40 minutes later. The woman's son spotted the body first, followed by her nephew and friends. Initial investigations suggest that the assailant may have initially attacked Aarti with a steel bottle, rendering her unconscious.

Subsequently, her hands were tied and she was repeatedly stabbed in the neck, leading to her death. SP Manoj Kumar Singh has confirmed that a murder case has been registered and investigation teams have been deployed to apprehend the perpetrator. The SP said that four police teams were formed.

The first team is scanning the CCTV cameras installed in the area; the second team is investigating the details related to cyber. The third team is trying to understand the events of the family. The fourth team is keeping an eye on the suspects while making contact with the first and second teams.