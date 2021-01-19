Madhya Pradesh: KBC dare pay off lands cop in another soup, wife transferred after Big B's plea but cop still in a fix

Mandsaur: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Mandsaur traffic police constable Vivek Kumar Parmar plea to the state government to allow both Parmar and his wife to work from the same location has finally paid off.

The state government has deputed his wife Preeti Sikarwar to Mandsaur's Narcotics Wing for the next three years. Parmar is already stationed at Mandsaur.

On January 5, Parmar reached the hot seat in front of superstar Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati. He won Rs 25 lakh in the game show.

At the hot seat, Parmar also shared his personal ordeal with the Big-B. After hearing him out patiently, Bachchan made an appeal to the responsible officials to provide relief to Parihar.