Madhya Pradesh: KBC dare pay off lands cop in another soup, wife transferred after Big B's plea but cop still in a fix

Mandsaur: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Mandsaur traffic police constable Vivek Kumar Parmar plea to the state government to allow both Parmar and his wife to work from the same location has finally paid off.
The state government has deputed his wife Preeti Sikarwar to Mandsaur's Narcotics Wing for the next three years. Parmar is already stationed at Mandsaur.
On January 5, Parmar reached the hot seat in front of superstar Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati. He won Rs 25 lakh in the game show.
At the hot seat, Parmar also shared his personal ordeal with the Big-B. After hearing him out patiently, Bachchan made an appeal to the responsible officials to provide relief to Parihar.
Parmar is a traffic policeman and is currently posted in Mandsaur district, while his wife Preeti Sikarwar is also a cop and posted at Inderganj police station in Gwalior district. He said that his life will be much better if they both get to work in one place.
After hearing out Vivek's plight, Bachchan appealed, "Whoever is looking after the transfers in the state, should make sure that this couple is posted in one place. Please unite them, it won't cost you anything."
Nearly a fortnight after this, Madhya Pradesh headquarters issued transfer orders of Parmar's wife on January 18.
In the order issued by the assistant inspector general of police (Personnel) on the instructions of DGP Madhya Pradesh, women constable Preeti Sikarwar, wife of constable Vivek Kumar Parmar and currently posted in Gwalior has been sent on deputation for three years to Mandsaur district Narcotics Wing.
Mandsaur superintendent of police Siddharth Choudhary expressed happiness over the transfer and said that this transfer has been done as per the provisions of the Police Department. With this, the family problem of two police constables (husband and wife) will be solved.
The fix: Vivek's problem rise manifold
Parmar expressed his gratitude to senior officials, KBC host Amitabh Bachchan, MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia and the media for raising his problem. However, even after getting his wife transferred to Mandsaur from Gwalior, Vivek looks upset.
He claimed that he is keen to go to Gwalior, but instead his wife has been shifted to Mandsaur.
Parmar hails from Dhaulpur village, situated about 35 kilometres from Gwalior district headquarters. Parmar's wife Preeti is posted at Inderganj police station and is also taking care of his ailing parents and other family members. After transfer, who will take care of my parents and the family members, he asked.
Parmar added that it will be good for him and his family if he were transferred to Gwalior instead of his wife to Mandsaur. MLA Sisodia, too demanded that Parmar be transferred to Gwalior.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)