Madhya Pradesh: Kailash Vijayvargiya accuses TMC of politicising 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee

BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress of politicising alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"They (TMC) are politicizing the issue. However, we believe such incidents should not be politicized. I hope Election Commission will send enough central forces to West Bengal to control the political violence," Vijayvargiya told ANI.

Several other leaders, including BJP West Bengal Vice President Arjun Singh and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, have also hit out at Banerjee for 'doing nautanki' (theatrics) to gain sympathy.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Paresh Pal on Thursday informed that the Chief Minister's leg is in serious condition.

A delegation of the TMC on Thursday filed a complaint at the Election Commission office in Kolkata over the attack and have called the incident a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take her life".