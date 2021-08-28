Madhya Pradesh: Kabar is general secretary of Western Railway Majdoor Sangh

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ramji Bhai Kabar has been appointed general secretary of the Western Railway Majdoor Sangh (WRMS).

Kabar was working as acting general secretary of the WRMS .The post of general secretary WRMS fell vacant following death of then general secretary J G Mahurkar last year.

Announcement of the appointment of the Kabar as general secretary of the WRMS was made by general secretary All India Railwaymen Federation (AIRF) Dr M Raghavaiah.

Giving this information, media in charge WRMS Ratlam Rail Division, Gaurav Dubey said that new general secretary Ramji Bhai Kabar has taken over the charge of general secretary WRMS at the Mumbai Central office of the WRMS.

Ratlam Rail Division WRMS divisional secretary B K Garg, president Rafique Mansuri, WRMS office bearers Atul Rathore, Pramod Vyas, Champalal Gidwani, Deepak Bhardwaj, Pratap Giri, Gaurav Thakur, Himanshu Petare, Sanjay Kumar,Rajendra Chaudhary,Gaurav Sant, Deepak Gupta and Vishal Gupta have congratulated new general secretary WRMS Ramji Bhai Kabar.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 12:59 AM IST