Madhya Pradesh June 10 Weather Update: 7 Districts Breach 45°C-- Hottest Of The Season; Rain Expected After June 12

Madhya Pradesh June 10 Weather Update: Hottest Day Of June As 7 Districts Breach 45°C; Rain To Arrive After June 12 | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state continues to reel under scorching summer as the temperature breaches 45°C in seven cities. The meteorological department has issued a heatwave alert for several parts of the state with no expected relief till 12th June.

According the weather department, Heat wave is expected today in several districts including, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur and Panna.

Due to less moisture in the atmosphere several districts witnessed intense heat on Monday. Khajuraho recorded the maximum temperature at 45.8°C, closely followed by Tikamgarh at 45.4°C. Other cities including Gwalior, Narmadapuram, and Sagar recorded 45.2°C, while Guna and Naugaon recorded 45°C.

Monday was marked as the hottest day in month of June this year, creating an alarming circumstances. Over 24 cities recorded temperature breaching 40°C. The effect of intense heat is expected to persist till June 12.

Major urban centres gripped under intense heat

Major urban centres across the state are also gripped under immense heat. The state capital Bhopal sizzled at 43.4°C. While day time temperature in Jabalpur was recorded at 42.6°C, followed by Ujjain at 42°C, and Indore recorded a comparatively lower at 39.6°C. The only hill station, Pachmarhi relatively remained cool at 36.6°C.

Rain is expected to arrive from 12th June

The weather deparment predicted that rain is supposed to arrive from June 12 in the state. However, the effect of heat will remain constant in the districts where there will be no rain. The arrival of rain was delayed due to a stagnant monsoon system over Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh.

Weather for next two days

June 11: Heat wave is expected to blow in Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur and Panna. At the same time, there is an alert of thunderstorm and drizzle in Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Jabalpur, Damoh, Sagar, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna.

June 12: There is an alert of rain with thunder and lightning in Jabalpur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Narmadapuram, Harda, Raisen, Panna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj and Sidhi.