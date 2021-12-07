Madhya Pradesh: Judge flags off awareness vehicle at National Lok Adalat

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna district judge Ravindra Kumar Bhadrasen flagged off an awareness vehicle from the court premises on Monday for the promotion of the exemptions issued by the electricity department under the National Lok Adalat which is going to be held on December 11. Exemptions have been announced for domestic, agricultural and industrial consumers under the Electricity Act of 2003.

The National Lok Adalat is being organised across the state from Saturday (December 11) following the directives of the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi, and instructions of the State Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur.

On the occasion, district judge and secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Rakesh Kumar Sharma; special judge for Electricity Act Sachin Kumar Ghosh; chief judicial magistrate Monika Adhya; judicial magistrate Munendra Singh Verma; engineer, Electricity Department, SP Sharma; district legal aid officer Deepak Sharma and others were also present.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:16 PM IST