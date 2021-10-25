Madhya Pradesh: Jobat people naive but not foolish, BJP believes in winning elections by distributing money, says Kamal Nath

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath said that people of Jobat were naive, but not foolish. They were wise enough to understand everything. BJP leaders were coming here not to ask for votes, but to distribute money, as they wanted to win elections on the basis of money.

Nath also targeted chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that peopleís support to Congress candidate would break their deep slumber.

State Congress chief further said that BJP feels that it could form government by buying MLAs. The people formed the Congress government after 15 years as Shivraj government took state years back. The state was No 1 in terms of farmer suicides, women atrocities and corruption. But BJP bought MLAs and formed government in an undemocratic way. He asked people of Jobat assembly to give a message to BJP by ensuring victory of Congress candidate.

Nath was addressing a public gathering at Azad Nagar block under Jobat assembly constituency in Alirajpur district. He also addressed public gatherings at Bhabra and Udaygarh. Before public meeting, Nath visited Azad Nagar block Congress president Chittu Singh Maviís place and paid floral tribute to him. Later he visited Chandra Shekhar Azadís birth place and paid floral tribute.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 11:15 PM IST